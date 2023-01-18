Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Andrew C. Petrik Sells 1,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ciena Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CIEN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,431. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $71.12.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.