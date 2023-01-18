Citigroup Increases Centrica (LON:CNA) Price Target to GBX 118

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128 ($1.56).

Shares of Centrica stock opened at GBX 97.22 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 972.20. Centrica has a twelve month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 98.58 ($1.20). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

In other news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960.32 ($2,392.09). Insiders bought 7,363 shares of company stock worth $630,295 in the last 90 days.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

