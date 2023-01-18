CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
CK Asset Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 1,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,856. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.
CK Asset Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CK Asset (CHKGF)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.