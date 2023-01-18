CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

CK Asset (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CK Asset Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHKGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 1,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,856. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

CK Asset Company Profile

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

