Clear Street LLC Acquires New Stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 261.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

