Clear Street LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Swiftmerge Acquisition were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Swiftmerge Acquisition by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Swiftmerge Acquisition alerts:

Swiftmerge Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of IVCPU opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

About Swiftmerge Acquisition

Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swiftmerge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IVCPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiftmerge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.