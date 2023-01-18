Clear Street LLC Raises Stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)

Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ EVOJU opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Evo Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVOJU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.