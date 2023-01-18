Clear Street LLC Raises Stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU)

Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDU – Get Rating) by 366,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Growth for Good Acquisition were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 282,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 148,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $221,000.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.