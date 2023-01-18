Clear Street LLC Trims Holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU)

Clear Street LLC lowered its holdings in Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,597 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Avalon Acquisition were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Avalon Acquisition Price Performance

AVACU stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Avalon Acquisition Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Avalon Acquisition Profile

Avalon Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and financial technologies industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.