Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 443 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 262.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in MSCI by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,456,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSCI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $500.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.70.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $510.28 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $564.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

