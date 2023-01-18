Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in CSX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.0% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in CSX by 18.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 26,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.48.

CSX stock opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. CSX’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

