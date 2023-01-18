Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $292,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,008 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,213,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 434,526 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,813,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $311.98 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.69 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $80.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

