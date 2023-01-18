Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after buying an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.41.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $180.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.58%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

