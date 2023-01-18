Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KLA by 26.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in KLA by 1,128.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.94.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $415.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $438.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

