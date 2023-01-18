Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 241 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $383.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.20.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

