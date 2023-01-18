Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 33,478 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,478 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,832,090.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 80,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $2,604,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 105,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,601 shares of company stock valued at $13,493,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Recommended Stories

