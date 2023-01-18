Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking to $2,370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

Booking Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,334.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,037.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,914.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.