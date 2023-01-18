Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.43.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, reaching $78.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,064. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.42. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $134.90.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $95.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 18.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearfield by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Clearfield by 14.7% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 235,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after buying an additional 30,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.