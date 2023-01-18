ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 663,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CLRO traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.95.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearOne in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

