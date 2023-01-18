Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 58,624 shares.The stock last traded at $44.56 and had previously closed at $45.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $577.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.58 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal sold 942 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $49,087.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $43,396.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,584,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,280 shares of company stock worth $2,913,115 in the last 90 days. 19.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Coastal Financial by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 500.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 943.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. It operates through the following segments: community bank and CCBX.

Further Reading

