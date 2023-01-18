Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0.1%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.26. 47,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 47,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.0819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.13%.
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.
