Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Trading Down 0.1%

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.02 and last traded at $25.26. 47,274 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 47,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $1.0819 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This is an increase from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $4.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 70.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

