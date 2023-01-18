Comerica (CMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMA opened at $68.20 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 36.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.36 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after buying an additional 366,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,672,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 705.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 182,596 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,107,000 after purchasing an additional 140,496 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

