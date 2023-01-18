Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $59.81 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,819 shares of company stock worth $420,239 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

