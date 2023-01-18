Comparing Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Sight Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Sight Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sight Sciences has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sight Sciences 0 2 5 0 2.71

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plus Therapeutics and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 759.96%. Sight Sciences has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.39%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Sight Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plus Therapeutics N/A -161.27% -82.63% Sight Sciences -130.24% -42.18% -33.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plus Therapeutics and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 50.47 -$13.40 million ($0.89) -0.51 Sight Sciences $48.96 million 12.25 -$62.96 million ($1.79) -6.96

Plus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sight Sciences. Sight Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists. It offers its products through sales representatives and distributors to hospitals, medical centers, and eyecare professionals in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

