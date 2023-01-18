Comparing Regis (NYSE:RGS) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Regis and Wag! Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regis -28.15% -140.64% -1.35% Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regis and Wag! Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regis $275.97 million 0.25 -$85.86 million ($1.62) -0.94 Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Wag! Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regis.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Regis and Wag! Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regis 0 0 0 0 N/A Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Wag! Group has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 119.30%. Given Wag! Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Regis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.2% of Regis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Regis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Regis on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts. The company was founded by Paul Kunin and Florence Kunin in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

