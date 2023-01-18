Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Digital Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

Compass Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,336. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Compass Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

