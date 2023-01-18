Compound Market Cap Tops $364.54 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Compound has a market capitalization of $364.54 million and approximately $52.50 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $50.16 or 0.00241498 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00100230 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00059153 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00027594 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.24389634 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $41,570,568.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

