Compound Price Up 41.5% This Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Compound token can now be bought for $49.06 or 0.00234610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $356.54 million and approximately $51.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 41.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00100897 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00058910 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 51.24389634 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $41,570,568.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.