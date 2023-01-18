Concordium (CCD) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last Week

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Concordium has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a market capitalization of $50.01 million and $484,312.32 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

