Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 209 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $349.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($2.45). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

