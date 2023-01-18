Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $207,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,630 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Hershey stock opened at $226.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.26. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $191.00 and a 1-year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

