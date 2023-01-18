Continuum Finance Price Reaches $0.0572 on Exchanges (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Continuum Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0572 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded down 81.3% against the U.S. dollar. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $397.83 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

