Cormark Analysts Give IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) a C$5.00 Price Target

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) has been given a C$5.00 price target by equities researchers at Cormark in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IsoEnergy from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

IsoEnergy Price Performance

Shares of IsoEnergy stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.93. 38,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,180. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66. IsoEnergy has a 52-week low of C$2.51 and a 52-week high of C$5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.38.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

