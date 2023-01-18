Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.31.

Corteva stock opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

