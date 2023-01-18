Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires 9,146 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 174,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after buying an additional 233,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 4,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,202. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 872.87, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 15.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

