Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 77,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ORI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 35.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Old Republic International Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

