Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Has $126,000 Stock Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Flex by 5.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,832,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 93,225 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Flex by 11.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,400.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 108,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,731,457. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

