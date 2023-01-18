Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FYBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,311. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.28. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

