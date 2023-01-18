Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $128,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in PBF Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PBF traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,315. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.92. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

