Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 240,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after buying an additional 786,726 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

