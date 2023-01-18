Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 950 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,682 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 78,430.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 812,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,777,000 after buying an additional 810,974 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,438,398. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $21.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.47.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

