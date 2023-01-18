Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 47.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,550. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 51.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elly Keinan purchased 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,529.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kyndryl from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

