Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 93,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,113,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.