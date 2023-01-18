Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,694,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $158,691,000 after acquiring an additional 423,555 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,267 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Insider Activity

Performance Food Group Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $30,505.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,242.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock worth $515,552 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFGC stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.36. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $62.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 0.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.