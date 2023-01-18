Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes $181,000 Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 774,773 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $8,155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at about $9,955,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,444. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $24.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

