Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 53.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $41,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter worth $135,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 60.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SQM stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,557. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 83.91% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

