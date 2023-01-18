Covenant (COVN) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Covenant (COVN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Covenant token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $79.10 million and $155,734.84 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Covenant Profile

Covenant was first traded on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,472,397 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.io. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild.

Covenant Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.”

