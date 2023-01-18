Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 750,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 17,100,158 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 38.02%. On average, analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

See Also

