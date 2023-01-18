Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.48) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($2.87) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 250 ($3.05) to GBX 220 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 170 ($2.07) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 301.67 ($3.68).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

CRST opened at GBX 248.60 ($3.03) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 170.50 ($2.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 355.80 ($4.34). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 234.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of £638.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1,243.00.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.