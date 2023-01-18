Critical Review: Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) vs. BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of BOK Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 31.98% 11.42% 1.29% BOK Financial 25.70% 9.63% 1.01%

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Sandy Spring Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and BOK Financial has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $552.34 million 2.72 $235.11 million $3.91 8.61 BOK Financial $1.85 billion 3.52 $618.12 million $6.90 14.04

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sandy Spring Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sandy Spring Bancorp and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 BOK Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 26.80%. BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $110.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than BOK Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BOK Financial beats Sandy Spring Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities, such as commercial, personal, and medical liability lines. The Investment Management segment offers investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. It also provides personal trust and wealth management services. The company operates a network of approximately 50 locations in Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury, cash management, and customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers, as well as operates TransFund electronic funds transfer network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through consumer branch network; and engages in the mortgage loan origination and servicing activities. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private bank, insurance, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services primarily related to providing liquidity to the mortgage markets through trading of U.S. government agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivative contracts, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company also provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, manufacturing, wholesale/retail, energy, and other sector loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage and personal loans. Further, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,593 TransFund ATM locations. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

