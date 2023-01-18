Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 3.9%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.09 and last traded at $27.14. 4,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 602,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 56.53%. The firm had revenue of $636.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at $430,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,169,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,025,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,088,000 after buying an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,638,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after buying an additional 86,397 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,476,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,759,000 after purchasing an additional 275,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,254,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.